dFuture Price Hits $0.0009 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. dFuture has a total market cap of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dFuture has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

