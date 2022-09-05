Dfyn Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,244.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $218,244.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 143,911,024 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
