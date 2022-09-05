Dfyn Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,244.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $218,244.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 143,911,024 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.