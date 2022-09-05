DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,545.93

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for about $22.77 or 0.00114103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIAMOND has a total market cap of $12,545.93 and approximately $61,192.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIAMOND Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

