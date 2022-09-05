Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $39,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

