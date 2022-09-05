DIGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,151.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $4,501.47 or 0.22792430 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $20,151.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

