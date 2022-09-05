Digible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $345,218.43 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Digible coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digible has a market capitalization of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Digible Profile
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
