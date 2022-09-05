DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $162.87 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $162.87 million and $5.64 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000453 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,624,076,193 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
