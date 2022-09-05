Digital Fitness Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $289,815.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00835973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015747 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.