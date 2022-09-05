Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $265,474.70

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $265,474.70 and $409.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00213194 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

