DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $10.67 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $250,309.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00239514 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008663 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00418546 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

