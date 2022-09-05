Digitalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $101,737.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.98 or 0.08040587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00181862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00304568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00794797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00618115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001191 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,476,941 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.