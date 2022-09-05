DigitalNote (XDN) Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $567,106.13 and approximately $23.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00795349 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,175,648 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

