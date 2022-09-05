DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 1.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

