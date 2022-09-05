Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $24,138.71

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Digitex has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $24,138.71 and approximately $34,826.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

