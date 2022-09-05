Dipper Network Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

