disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.0710 on Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $456,159.42 and $45,920.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00840399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015703 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,427,519 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.