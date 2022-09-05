dKargo Achieves Market Cap of $45.61 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. dKargo has a total market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

