DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Lowered to 161.00 at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 167.00 to 161.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.89.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

