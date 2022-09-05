Doctors Coin (DRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $819,879.93

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $819,879.93 and approximately $16,534.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.