DODO Trading Down 1.3% This Week (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $5.88 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

