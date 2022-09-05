DogeFather (FATHER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $96,596.82

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
DogeFather Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
