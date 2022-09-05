DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0004

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.53 million and $142,969.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00834924 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015571 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
