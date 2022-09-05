Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Purchases C$212,400.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.03 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

