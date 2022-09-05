Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Purchases C$212,400.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.03 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.