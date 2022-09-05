DomRaider (DRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $239,233.89

DomRaider (DRT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $239,233.89 and $13.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132617 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022241 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

