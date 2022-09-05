Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $403.00

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $164,158.01 and approximately $403.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

