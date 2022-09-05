DOOR Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One DOOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and $13,132.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DOOR (DOOR) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

