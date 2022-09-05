DOS Network (DOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,140.00

DOS Network (DOS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOS Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DOS Network has a market cap of $148,759.86 and approximately $16,140.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork. DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network.

DOS Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

