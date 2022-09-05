Dovu Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $5,083.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

