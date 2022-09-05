DPRating Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $297,988.75 and approximately $15,816.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.
DPRating Profile
RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.
