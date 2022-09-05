Dragonchain (DRGN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $29,527.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036540 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132851 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
