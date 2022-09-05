Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Reaches Market Cap of $234,639.60

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $234,639.60 and approximately $127,851.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

