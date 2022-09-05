Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,162.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $1.03 million and $11,162.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

