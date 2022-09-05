DuckDaoDime Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.82 million and $144,124.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00013740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

