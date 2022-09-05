Dvision Network Reaches Market Cap of $24.77 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $927,263.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030825 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083305 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

