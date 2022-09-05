DXdao Price Reaches $373.27 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $3,737.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $373.27 or 0.01890132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00475679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00232838 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

