Dynamite Trading 4% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,096.30 and approximately $29,922.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00471798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.01810686 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00232953 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

