Dynamite Trading 4% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,096.30 and approximately $29,922.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00471798 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.01810686 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005479 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00232953 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.
Dynamite Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
