e-Gulden Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $876,654.07 and approximately $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00304153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,302 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,145 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

