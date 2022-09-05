e-Money 1-Day Volume Tops $239,539.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $239,539.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015633 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars.
