ECOSC Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1,722.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc.

ECOSC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

