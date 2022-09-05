Edge One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,232.00 (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Edge has a market cap of $3.22 million and $10,232.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Edge has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030553 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041911 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083022 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

