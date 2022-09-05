Efinity Token (EFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

