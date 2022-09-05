Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,661.64

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $62,661.64 and $269.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

