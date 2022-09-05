Elastos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,952.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and $90,952.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.