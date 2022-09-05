Electra Protocol (XEP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,653.00

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $47,653.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,529,680,423 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

