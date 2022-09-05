Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,741 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,788 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

