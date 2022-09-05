Elementeum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $10,093.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00841470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

