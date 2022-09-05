Elk Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69,645.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Elk Finance has a market cap of $448,255.33 and $69,645.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elk Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

