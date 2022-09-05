Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.73 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $21.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.03 or 0.00258008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00095525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019874 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,099,802 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.