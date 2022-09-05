ELYSIA Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $258,168.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

