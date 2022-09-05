Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0181

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $899,166.73 and approximately $7,291.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00063734 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,782,209 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.